Reviewing D. R. Horton (DHI) & Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. Class A (HOV)

D. R. Horton (NYSE: HOV) and Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. Class A (NYSE:HOV) are both construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.0% of D. R. Horton shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.1% of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. Class A shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of D. R. Horton shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. Class A shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

D. R. Horton has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. Class A has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

D. R. Horton pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. Class A does not pay a dividend. D. R. Horton pays out 18.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. D. R. Horton has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for D. R. Horton and Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. Class A, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score D. R. Horton 0 6 10 0 2.63 Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. Class A 1 0 0 0 1.00

D. R. Horton currently has a consensus price target of $54.27, suggesting a potential upside of 23.36%. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. Class A has a consensus price target of $1.75, suggesting a potential upside of 10.76%. Given D. R. Horton’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe D. R. Horton is more favorable than Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. Class A.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares D. R. Horton and Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. Class A’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio D. R. Horton $14.09 billion 1.18 $1.04 billion $2.74 16.05 Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. Class A $2.45 billion 0.10 -$332.19 million N/A N/A

D. R. Horton has higher revenue and earnings than Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. Class A.

Profitability

This table compares D. R. Horton and Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. Class A’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets D. R. Horton 8.32% 17.19% 10.90% Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. Class A -16.39% N/A -1.46%

Summary

D. R. Horton beats Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. Class A on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About D. R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc. operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West America. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 26 states and 79 markets in the United States under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, Freedom Homes, and Pacific Ridge Homes. The company constructs and sells single-family detached homes; and attached homes, such as town homes, duplexes, triplexes, and condominiums. It is also involved in the origination and sale of mortgages; and provision of title insurance policies, and examination and closing services. In addition, through its subsidiary, the company engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, and sale of residential and mixed-use real estate communities. It primarily serves title insurance agents, homebuyers, and homebuilding customers. D.R. Horton, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

About Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. Class A

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It constructs single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes. The company markets its build homes for first-time buyers, first-time and second-time move-up buyers, luxury buyers, active lifestyle buyers, and empty nesters in 130 communities in 24 markets. It also provides financial services comprising originating mortgages from homebuyers and selling such mortgages in the secondary market, as well as offers title insurance services. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Red Bank, New Jersey.

