Reviewing BILOXI MARSH LA/SH (BLMC) and TPG Specialty Lending (TSLX)

BILOXI MARSH LA/SH and TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) are both small-cap companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Dividends

BILOXI MARSH LA/SH pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. TPG Specialty Lending pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.9%. TPG Specialty Lending pays out 78.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for BILOXI MARSH LA/SH and TPG Specialty Lending, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BILOXI MARSH LA/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A TPG Specialty Lending 0 0 7 0 3.00

TPG Specialty Lending has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.22%. Given TPG Specialty Lending’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TPG Specialty Lending is more favorable than BILOXI MARSH LA/SH.

Risk and Volatility

BILOXI MARSH LA/SH has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TPG Specialty Lending has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BILOXI MARSH LA/SH and TPG Specialty Lending’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BILOXI MARSH LA/SH -18.15% N/A N/A TPG Specialty Lending 53.60% 12.40% 6.95%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BILOXI MARSH LA/SH and TPG Specialty Lending’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BILOXI MARSH LA/SH $100,000.00 220.00 -$670,000.00 N/A N/A TPG Specialty Lending $210.90 million 6.11 $120.25 million $2.00 9.89

TPG Specialty Lending has higher revenue and earnings than BILOXI MARSH LA/SH.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.6% of TPG Specialty Lending shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of TPG Specialty Lending shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TPG Specialty Lending beats BILOXI MARSH LA/SH on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BILOXI MARSH LA/SH

Biloxi Marsh Lands Corporation explores for and develops oil and gas properties in Louisiana and Texas. The company owns approximately 90,000 acres of marsh lands located in St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana. As of December 31, 2017, it had proved reserves of approximately 4.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas, approximately 101 thousand barrels of oil, and approximately 26.6 thousand barrels of natural gas liquids. Biloxi Marsh Lands Corporation was founded in 1936 and is based in Metairie, Louisiana.

About TPG Specialty Lending

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing. The fund invests in business services, software & technology, healthcare, energy, consumer & retail, manufacturing, industrials, royalty related businesses, education, and specialty finance. It seeks to finance middle market companies principally located in the United States. The fund invests in companies with enterprise value between $50 million and $1 billion or more and EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million. The transaction size is between $15 million and $350 million. The fund invests across the spectrum of the capital structure and can arrange syndicated transactions of up to $500 million and hold sizeable positions within its credits.

