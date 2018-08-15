Retirement Planning Group Has $3.56 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Retirement Planning Group trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 82,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 1.0% of Retirement Planning Group’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $118,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 689.8% during the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $155,000.

VEA opened at $42.46 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.84 and a 52 week high of $47.89.

