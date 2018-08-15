Retirement Planning Group Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

Retirement Planning Group trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 840,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,296 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up about 17.9% of Retirement Planning Group’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Retirement Planning Group owned about 0.18% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $66,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harwood Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC now owns 43,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 29.3% in the second quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 30.7% in the second quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 15,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foothills Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Foothills Asset Management Ltd. now owns 98,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,811,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BND opened at $79.14 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $78.30 and a 12-month high of $82.71.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

