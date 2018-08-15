Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc common stock (RH) Short Interest Down 1.3% in July

Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc common stock (NYSE:RH) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,868,566 shares, a decline of 1.3% from the July 13th total of 6,955,692 shares. Currently, 36.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 850,732 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.1 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RH. Barclays upped their target price on Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc common stock from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc common stock to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. ValuEngine cut Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc common stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc common stock from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their target price on Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc common stock from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.87.

NYSE RH opened at $153.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 48.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.12, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc common stock has a twelve month low of $44.00 and a twelve month high of $164.49.

Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc common stock (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 11th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $557.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.24 million. Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc common stock had a negative return on equity of 683.40% and a net margin of 1.38%. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. equities analysts expect that Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc common stock will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc common stock news, insider Karen Boone sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.12, for a total value of $1,561,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,937,329.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Demonty Price sold 7,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.01, for a total value of $1,182,181.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,005,459.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,653 shares of company stock valued at $7,916,450 over the last quarter. 29.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc common stock during the 2nd quarter worth $838,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc common stock by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc common stock by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc common stock during the 1st quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc common stock by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 39,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bath ware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

