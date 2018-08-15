Resolute Energy Corp (REN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Resolute Energy Corp (NYSE:REN) will report $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Resolute Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.24. Resolute Energy reported earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 513.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Resolute Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $3.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.49 to $8.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Resolute Energy.

Resolute Energy (NYSE:REN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $73.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.24 million. Resolute Energy had a negative return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. Resolute Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Resolute Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.11.

In other news, Director James E. Duffy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $67,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas J. Sutton sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $1,845,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REN. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Resolute Energy by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,636 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resolute Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Resolute Energy by 601.4% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 49,234 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 42,215 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resolute Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,550,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Resolute Energy by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,410 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period.

Shares of Resolute Energy stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.00. 456,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,482. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.08 million, a P/E ratio of 501.17 and a beta of 3.35. Resolute Energy has a 1-year low of $23.64 and a 1-year high of $38.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -8.08.

About Resolute Energy

Resolute Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, exploration for, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its principal project area is located in the Delaware Basin portion of the Permian Basin, Reeves County. As of December 31, 2017, it had interests in approximately 27,100 gross acres located in the Permian Basin of Texas; and its estimated net proved reserves were approximately 53.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

