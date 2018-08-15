Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ring Energy Inc’s Q3 2018 Earnings (REI)

Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) – SunTrust Banks lowered their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for Ring Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, August 9th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.13. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Ring Energy’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Get Ring Energy alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on REI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ring Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Ring Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ring Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

REI opened at $12.01 on Monday. Ring Energy has a fifty-two week low of $11.11 and a fifty-two week high of $17.35.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $29.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.05 million. Ring Energy had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 18.47%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REI. Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its position in Ring Energy by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,066 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Ring Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ring Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Ring Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Ring Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $170,000.

Ring Energy Company Profile

Ring Energy, Inc is an oil and gas exploration company which engages in oil and natural gas acquisition, exploration, development and production activities in the Permian and Mid-Continent regions of the United States. The company was founded by Lloyd T. Rochford and Stanley M. McCabe on July 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Ring Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ring Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.