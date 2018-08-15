Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Establishment Labs Holdings Inc’s Q2 2018 Earnings (ESTA)

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESTA) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2018 EPS estimates for Establishment Labs in a report issued on Monday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Denhoy anticipates that the company will earn ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Establishment Labs’ Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen began coverage on Establishment Labs in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on Establishment Labs in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

ESTA stock opened at $25.67 on Wednesday. Establishment Labs has a twelve month low of $24.11 and a twelve month high of $27.76.

