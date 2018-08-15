Rennova Health (RNVA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Rennova Health (OTCMKTS:RNVA) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks Sales Estimate reports. The firm had revenue of $3.29 million for the quarter.

Rennova Health stock remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. 84,165,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,326,872. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.02. Rennova Health has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $4.80.

Rennova Health Company Profile

Rennova Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of healthcare related products and services to healthcare providers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Laboratory Services, Supportive Software Solutions, and Decision Support and Informatics Operations. It provides toxicology, clinical pharmacogenetics, and esoteric testing services.

