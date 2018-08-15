Remark (MARK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The information services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.48, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $20.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.36 million.

NASDAQ MARK opened at $3.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.85. Remark has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.27, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MARK shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Remark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Remark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th.

Remark Holdings, Inc, a technology company, focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses in various industries worldwide. The company operates KanKan, a social media data intelligence platform. It also owns and operates various digital media properties that deliver content in various verticals, such as travel and entertainment, young adult lifestyle, and personal finance.

