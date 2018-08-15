Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Siemens Healthineers (SHL)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Siemens Healthineers (ETR: SHL) recently:

8/7/2018 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €39.50 ($44.89) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/1/2018 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €43.00 ($48.86) price target on by analysts at Commerzbank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/31/2018 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €38.50 ($43.75) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/31/2018 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €38.00 ($43.18) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/31/2018 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €34.00 ($38.64) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/30/2018 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €40.00 ($45.45) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/30/2018 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €39.00 ($44.32) price target on by analysts at equinet AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/30/2018 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €36.90 ($41.93) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/30/2018 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €36.50 ($41.48) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/26/2018 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €37.00 ($42.05) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/26/2018 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €37.00 ($42.05) price target on by analysts at Commerzbank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/24/2018 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €36.90 ($41.93) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/18/2018 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €34.00 ($38.64) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/17/2018 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €39.00 ($44.32) price target on by analysts at equinet AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/13/2018 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €38.00 ($43.18) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/6/2018 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €36.90 ($41.93) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/2/2018 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €36.50 ($41.48) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/18/2018 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €33.00 ($37.50) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Siemens Healthineers stock opened at €38.20 ($43.40) on Wednesday.

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

