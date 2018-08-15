Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for BIO-TECHNE (TECH)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ: TECH) in the last few weeks:

8/15/2018 – BIO-TECHNE was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Bio-Techne Corporation is a global life sciences company. It develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology products and clinical diagnostic controls. It provides proteins, such as cytokines, growth factors, and enzymes; antibodies, including polyclonal and monoclonal antibodies; immunoassays comprising quantikine kits; and clinical diagnostic immunoassay kits. The Company also offers flow cytometry products; natural and synthetic chemical compounds; hematology controls and calibrators; and hematology control products. Bio-Techne Corporation, formerly known as Techne Corporation, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

8/9/2018 – BIO-TECHNE had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $160.00 to $205.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/8/2018 – BIO-TECHNE had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $162.00 to $191.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

8/8/2018 – BIO-TECHNE was given a new $190.00 price target on by analysts at Leerink Swann. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/8/2018 – BIO-TECHNE had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $160.00 to $215.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/28/2018 – BIO-TECHNE was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

6/28/2018 – BIO-TECHNE was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/27/2018 – BIO-TECHNE was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock.

TECH stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $179.98. 146,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,274. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a twelve month low of $117.03 and a twelve month high of $183.90. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 44.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Get BIO-TECHNE Corp alerts:

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. BIO-TECHNE had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $180.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.24 million. equities research analysts anticipate that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. BIO-TECHNE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.45%.

In other BIO-TECHNE news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 8,000 shares of BIO-TECHNE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,280,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles A. Dinarello sold 5,000 shares of BIO-TECHNE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $884,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,212 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,731.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BIO-TECHNE by 13,323.2% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 100,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 99,391 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in BIO-TECHNE during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BIO-TECHNE during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in BIO-TECHNE during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BIO-TECHNE during the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers native and recombinant proteins, monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active chemical compounds, and in situ genomic hybridization assays for the research and clinical diagnostics markets.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for BIO-TECHNE Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIO-TECHNE Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.