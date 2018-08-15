Reaves Utility Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17 (UTG)

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, August 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 20th.

Reaves Utility Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 19.8% per year over the last three years.

Shares of UTG opened at $31.10 on Wednesday. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a twelve month low of $27.13 and a twelve month high of $36.73.

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

