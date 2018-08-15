Real Goods Solar (RGSE) Trading Down 5.6%

Shares of Real Goods Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGSE) were down 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.32 and last traded at $0.34. Approximately 1,793,779 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 1,369,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RGSE shares. Westpark Capital started coverage on Real Goods Solar in a research note on Friday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Real Goods Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

About Real Goods Solar (NASDAQ:RGSE)

Real Goods Solar, Inc operates as a residential and small business commercial solar energy engineering, procurement, and construction company in the United States. The company's Residential segment installs solar energy systems for homeowners, including lease financing, as well as small business commercial services in the continental U.S.

