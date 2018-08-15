Rayonier Inc. (RYN) Shares Sold by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 358,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,625 shares during the quarter. Rayonier makes up 1.7% of ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $13,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Rayonier by 8.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,481 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $630,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,701,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 7,393.2% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 922,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,687,000 after buying an additional 910,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 93,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after buying an additional 21,047 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RYN stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.10. 4,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 855,551. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.80, a PEG ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Rayonier Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.71 and a 1 year high of $39.73.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $245.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.04 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 7.47%. Rayonier’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. equities analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is currently 166.15%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RYN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Raymond James set a $40.00 price target on shares of Rayonier and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Rayonier from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.40.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of March 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

