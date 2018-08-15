Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $3.27 Million Position in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LH)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,143 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $3,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 7.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,673,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $917,732,000 after purchasing an additional 409,742 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 4.5% during the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,690,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $273,506,000 after purchasing an additional 72,695 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,113,356 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $199,880,000 after purchasing an additional 13,293 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 532.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 835,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $135,151,000 after purchasing an additional 703,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 5.4% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 797,222 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $128,949,000 after purchasing an additional 40,969 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LH shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Laboratory Corp. of America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.12.

In other news, insider Edward T. Dodson sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.35, for a total value of $2,383,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,113 shares in the company, valued at $4,054,418.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO David P. King sold 49,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.37, for a total transaction of $8,762,537.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,635 shares in the company, valued at $47,636,629.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,076 shares of company stock valued at $14,071,462. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock opened at $180.59 on Wednesday. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $146.68 and a 12-month high of $190.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.98.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.06. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Laboratory Corp. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates through two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics and Covance Drug Development. It offers a range of clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C, prostate-specific antigen, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, vitamin D, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests that are used by hospitals, physicians and other healthcare providers and commercial clients to assist in the diagnosis, monitoring and treatment of diseases and medical conditions through the examination of substances in blood, tissues, and other specimens.

