Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf (GOVT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf (BMV:GOVT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 136,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,370,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its position in Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 21,085,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,604,000 after acquiring an additional 537,354 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 17,407,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,028 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its position in Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 3,610,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,134,000 after acquiring an additional 675,817 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf during the 1st quarter valued at $75,311,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,936,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,496,000 after acquiring an additional 336,467 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GOVT opened at $24.53 on Wednesday. Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf has a 12 month low of $448.20 and a 12 month high of $450.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0426 per share. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

