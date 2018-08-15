Ravi Thakur Sells 40,000 Shares of Coupa Software Inc (COUP) Stock

Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) SVP Ravi Thakur sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $2,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,350 shares in the company, valued at $3,174,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Ravi Thakur also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 1st, Ravi Thakur sold 10,000 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $618,100.00.

On Monday, July 2nd, Ravi Thakur sold 10,000 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.15, for a total transaction of $621,500.00.

On Thursday, June 21st, Ravi Thakur sold 494 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $31,423.34.

On Wednesday, June 6th, Ravi Thakur sold 40,000 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total transaction of $2,433,600.00.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP opened at $67.65 on Wednesday. Coupa Software Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.95 and a fifty-two week high of $70.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 4th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 24.37% and a negative return on equity of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $56.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Coupa Software’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Coupa Software Inc will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 16.8% in the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,148,000 after buying an additional 326,727 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 56.1% in the second quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 37,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 13,380 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,291,000. Wildcat Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 50.0% in the second quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 5,352 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,057,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based spend management platform. The company's platform connects organization with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, and expense management modules that form its transactional engine and capture a company's spend; and offers supporting modules, including sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and inventory management.

