Rational Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Valeant Pharmaceuticals (VRX)

Rational Advisors LLC cut its position in Valeant Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:VRX) (TSE:VRX) by 48.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,350 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 40,066 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valeant Pharmaceuticals were worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals by 189.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,991 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $116,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals by 409.4% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,498 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 9,241 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH acquired a new stake in shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $236,000. 46.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valeant Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VRX. TheStreet cut Valeant Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Valeant Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Valeant Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.05.

NYSE:VRX opened at $23.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of -0.38. Valeant Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $10.94 and a 12-month high of $27.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc operates as a multinational, specialty pharmaceutical, and medical device company that develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, and medical devices. The company operates through three segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Branded Rx, and U.S.

Read More: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valeant Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:VRX) (TSE:VRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Valeant Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeant Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.