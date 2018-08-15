Rational Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Encana Corp (ECA)

Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 79,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Encana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Clinton Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Encana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Encana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Encana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Encana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

ECA has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities set a $17.00 target price on shares of Encana and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Encana in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Encana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Encana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Encana in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.98.

Shares of NYSE ECA opened at $13.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.00. Encana Corp has a 52-week low of $8.79 and a 52-week high of $14.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $983.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Encana had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 7.30%. equities research analysts expect that Encana Corp will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. This is an increase from Encana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Encana’s payout ratio is 13.95%.

About Encana

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northern British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

