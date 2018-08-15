Rational Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP)

Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Martin Midstream Partners were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 2.9% during the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,025,324 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,342,000 after buying an additional 57,457 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 9.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 165,643 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 14,523 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 519.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 63,742 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 246.7% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 54,950 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 39,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 11.5% during the first quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Midstream Partners alerts:

MMLP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Martin Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Martin Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.20.

NASDAQ MMLP opened at $12.20 on Wednesday. Martin Midstream Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $12.10 and a 52 week high of $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $492.06 million, a PE ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.49.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $216.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.53 million. Martin Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 0.77%. equities research analysts anticipate that Martin Midstream Partners L.P. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 7th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.39%. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 454.55%.

In related news, insider Ruben S. Martin purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $2,235,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,021,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,216,848.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased 152,628 shares of company stock worth $2,272,180 over the last ninety days. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. collects, transports, stores, and markets petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 22 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 16 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

Read More: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.