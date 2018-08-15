Rational Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 11,640 Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (KOF)

Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KOF. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the first quarter valued at about $314,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the fourth quarter valued at about $407,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the first quarter valued at about $408,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the first quarter valued at about $412,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a $72.00 price objective on Coca-Cola FEMSA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. UBS Group raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. ValuEngine lowered Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Coca-Cola FEMSA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Coca-Cola FEMSA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.67.

Shares of KOF stock opened at $60.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.10. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $54.53 and a fifty-two week high of $86.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

