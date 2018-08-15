Randgold Resources Ltd. (GOLD) to Post FY2018 Earnings of $3.23 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Randgold Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:GOLD) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of Randgold Resources in a research note issued on Thursday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now expects that the basic materials company will earn $3.23 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.37. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Randgold Resources’ FY2019 earnings at $3.94 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on GOLD. Clarus Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Randgold Resources in a research note on Friday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised Randgold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Randgold Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Scotiabank set a $98.00 price target on Randgold Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Randgold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Randgold Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.25.

NASDAQ:GOLD opened at $67.34 on Monday. Randgold Resources has a 1-year low of $67.27 and a 1-year high of $108.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06 and a beta of -0.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its position in shares of Randgold Resources by 68.0% during the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 2,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Randgold Resources by 27.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Randgold Resources by 68.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Randgold Resources during the first quarter worth about $467,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Randgold Resources during the second quarter worth about $442,000. 35.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Randgold Resources

Randgold Resources Limited is engaged in gold mining, exploration and related activities. The Company’s activities are focused on West and Central Africa. The Company operates through the gold mining segment. The Company operates various mines, such as Morila, Loulo, Gounkoto, Tongon and Kibali. The Company is exploring in African countries, such as Mali, Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

