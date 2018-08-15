RadNet (RDNT) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “RadNet, Inc., is a national market leader providing high-quality, cost-effective diagnostic imaging services through a network of fully-owned and operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet offers to its patients and referring physicians the full spectrum of diagnostic imaging exams, including PET/CT, MRI, CT, Nuclear Medicine, Mammography, Ultrasound and X-ray, as well as numerous other procedures. RadNet utilizes best of breed technology to appropriately serve the medical communities in which it operates. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of RadNet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

NASDAQ RDNT opened at $14.05 on Wednesday. RadNet has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The company has a market cap of $678.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.45, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). RadNet had a positive return on equity of 17.00% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $244.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. RadNet’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that RadNet will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey L. Linden sold 10,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 912,001 shares in the company, valued at $11,828,652.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Norman R. Hames sold 15,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $191,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 322,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,117,686.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $922,750. Company insiders own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of RadNet in the second quarter valued at $21,532,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of RadNet by 20.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,414,812 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,222,000 after purchasing an additional 413,312 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RadNet by 17.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,552,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,283,000 after purchasing an additional 374,945 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RadNet by 927.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 295,806 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 267,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of RadNet in the first quarter valued at $3,250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.92% of the company’s stock.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

