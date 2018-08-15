Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX) Stake Decreased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,251 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $34,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,582,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,562,924,000 after buying an additional 1,071,083 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 76.5% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 3,669,715 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $368,072,000 after buying an additional 1,590,069 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,564,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $281,944,000 after buying an additional 127,232 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 16.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,372,859 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $237,998,000 after buying an additional 333,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 8.3% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,326,398 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $233,338,000 after buying an additional 178,041 shares during the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $108.65 on Wednesday. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 12 month low of $90.10 and a 12 month high of $116.49. The company has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.01). Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DGX. Deutsche Bank cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, May 25th. William Blair raised Quest Diagnostics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. MED cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday, May 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.00.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 1,644 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total value of $173,622.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $633,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark Guinan sold 61,533 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $6,504,653.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,656,975.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 340,064 shares of company stock worth $36,688,570. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing information and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Diagnostic Information Services business segment develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, gene-based and esoteric testing, anatomic pathology, and other diagnostic information services.

