Quantstamp (QSP) Price Hits $0.0331

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One Quantstamp token can now be purchased for $0.0331 or 0.00000526 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, DDEX, Gate.io and Kucoin. Over the last week, Quantstamp has traded down 20.4% against the U.S. dollar. Quantstamp has a total market capitalization of $20.44 million and $344,907.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004537 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003417 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015837 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000308 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00007128 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00252535 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00150711 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000127 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00011161 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Quantstamp Token Profile

Quantstamp’s launch date was October 1st, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 617,314,171 tokens. Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com . Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Quantstamp Token Trading

Quantstamp can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Radar Relay, Gate.io, Huobi, Kucoin, DDEX, Binance and GOPAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantstamp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantstamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

