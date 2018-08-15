Quantitative Advantage LLC Reduces Stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (BOND)

Quantitative Advantage LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 886 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF makes up 2.4% of Quantitative Advantage LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Quantitative Advantage LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $8,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BOND. PHH Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. PHH Investments Ltd. now owns 529,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,559,000 after purchasing an additional 12,292 shares in the last quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $488,000. Highland Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $385,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 5,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF stock opened at $103.06 on Wednesday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $101.92 and a 1 year high of $107.65.

