Quantitative Advantage LLC Buys Shares of 34,436 Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE)

Quantitative Advantage LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,000. Quantitative Advantage LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Energy ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 14,636.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 849,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,224,000 after acquiring an additional 843,808 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 759,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,116,000 after acquiring an additional 81,021 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 268,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,806,000 after acquiring an additional 9,128 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 252,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,525,000 after acquiring an additional 78,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 10,458.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 205,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 203,826 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VDE opened at $101.54 on Wednesday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $83.80 and a one year high of $109.79.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

