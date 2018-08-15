Quanterix (QTRX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Quanterix Corporation is a developer of tools in high definition diagnostics. The Company focuses on research and diagnostics for brain injuries, heart disease, cancer and other diseases with its technology. It offers Simoa consumables, which include Simoa Discs, Simoa Cuvettes, Simoa Sealing Oil, Simoa Buffers and Disposable Tips. The company services include Simoa Accelerator Lab and custom assay development services. Quanterix Corporation is based in LEXINGTON, United States. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Quanterix from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Quanterix in a research report on Sunday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Shares of QTRX stock opened at $14.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $323.03 million and a PE ratio of -1.72. Quanterix has a 12-month low of $13.52 and a 12-month high of $24.81.

In related news, SVP Ernest Orticerio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $428,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 31.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Quanterix by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 351,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after acquiring an additional 6,170 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Quanterix in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanterix in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quanterix in the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Quanterix in the 2nd quarter valued at $312,000. 47.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It develops Simoa HD-1 Analyzer, a sensitive protein detection platform, which analyzes approximately six biomarkers per test; and Quanterix SR-X, which utilizes the same technology and assay kit as the Simoa HD-1 Analyzer.

