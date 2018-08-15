Quality Systems (QSII) & Scientific Games (SGMS) Financial Contrast

Quality Systems (NASDAQ: SGMS) and Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Quality Systems alerts:

70.1% of Quality Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.3% of Scientific Games shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.9% of Quality Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 40.5% of Scientific Games shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Quality Systems and Scientific Games, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quality Systems 4 5 2 0 1.82 Scientific Games 1 1 4 0 2.50

Quality Systems currently has a consensus price target of $18.30, indicating a potential downside of 16.32%. Scientific Games has a consensus price target of $50.33, indicating a potential upside of 60.55%. Given Scientific Games’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Scientific Games is more favorable than Quality Systems.

Volatility and Risk

Quality Systems has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scientific Games has a beta of 2.41, meaning that its share price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Quality Systems and Scientific Games’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quality Systems $531.02 million 2.64 $2.42 million $0.57 38.37 Scientific Games $3.08 billion 0.93 -$242.30 million ($2.23) -14.06

Quality Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Scientific Games. Scientific Games is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Quality Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Quality Systems and Scientific Games’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quality Systems 0.22% 10.69% 6.81% Scientific Games -9.54% N/A -1.87%

Summary

Quality Systems beats Scientific Games on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Quality Systems Company Profile

Quality Systems, Inc. provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, an electronic health records solution, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and offers a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools. Its principal products also comprise NextGen Enterprise PM, a practice management (PM) solution; and NextGen Office, a cloud-based electronic health record and PM solution. In addition, the company offers automation and workflow solutions, including NextGen Mobile Health Solutions, NextGen Electronic Healthcare Transactions, NextGen Pre-Service Clearance, and NextGen Patient Payment solutions. Further, it provides analytics, population health, and patient engagement solutions, such as NextGen Population Health Informed Analytics, NextGen Population Health Patient Care Coordination, NextGen Population Health Performance Management, and NextGen Patient Portal solutions. Additionally, the company offers NextGen Connected Health Solutions and NextGen Share interoperability solutions. It also provides professional services, including training, project management, functional and detailed specification preparation, configuration, testing, installation, support, and client services. The company serves multi-specialty and small single specialty practices, including physician hospital and management service organizations, independent physician associations, accountable care organizations, ambulatory care centers, and community health centers through a sales force and reseller channel. Quality Systems, Inc. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and interactive gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals (VLTs), conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games. It also leases VLTs and electronic table games, game themes, or other licensing arrangements; and provides installation and support services for casino management systems, such as ongoing hardware maintenance and software upgrade services. The company's Lottery segment designs, prints, and sells instant lottery games, as well as offers instant game-related services comprising game design, sales and marketing support, and inventory management; and provides lottery systems, including hardware, software, and instant game validation systems. It is also involved in supplying player loyalty programs, as well as providing merchandising services and interactive marketing campaigns; and sublicensing brands for lottery products, as well as providing lottery-related promotional products. In addition, this segment provides software, hardware, and related services for lottery operations, including draw systems, instant ticket validation systems, and sports wagering and keno systems; and lottery systems software maintenance and support services. The company's Interactive segment operates social casino-style, slot-based, and bingo-based games through Facebook, iOS, Android, and various other desktop and mobile platforms; and provides content through remote game server technology, to licensed online casino operators on desktop and mobile platforms, as well as play-for-fun and play-for-free white-label gaming for land-based casinos. Scientific Games Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Quality Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quality Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.