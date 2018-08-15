Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Takes $107,000 Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY)

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2018 // No Comments

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SKYY. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Willingdon Wealth Management lifted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 159.9% during the 2nd quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000.

Shares of SKYY opened at $54.93 on Wednesday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1-year low of $39.72 and a 1-year high of $56.44.

Recommended Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply