Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Takes $107,000 Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SKYY. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Willingdon Wealth Management lifted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 159.9% during the 2nd quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000.

Shares of SKYY opened at $54.93 on Wednesday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1-year low of $39.72 and a 1-year high of $56.44.

