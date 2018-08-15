Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Invests $136,000 in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,532,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,768,652,000 after purchasing an additional 174,727 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 37,995,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,329,848,000 after purchasing an additional 377,191 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,546,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $614,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,573 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,102,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,653 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,971,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,002,000 after purchasing an additional 56,086 shares during the period. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $34.30 on Wednesday. Weyerhaeuser Co has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $38.39. The company has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WY. Citigroup increased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.4 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

