Qiwi PLC (QIWI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $61.89 Million

Analysts predict that Qiwi PLC (NASDAQ:QIWI) will report $61.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Qiwi’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $64.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $59.47 million. Qiwi posted sales of $49.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qiwi will report full year sales of $266.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $265.21 million to $266.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $297.54 million per share, with estimates ranging from $292.47 million to $302.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Qiwi.

Get Qiwi alerts:

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The credit services provider reported $17.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $17.34. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Qiwi had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $20.76 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qiwi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Qiwi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Qiwi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised Qiwi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Qiwi from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

Qiwi stock opened at $15.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $681.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 2.74. Qiwi has a one year low of $13.66 and a one year high of $20.05.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dumac Inc. grew its position in shares of Qiwi by 56.0% in the first quarter. Dumac Inc. now owns 8,492 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Qiwi by 2.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,815 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Qiwi by 18.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Qiwi by 16.7% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,763 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Qiwi by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,729 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784 shares during the last quarter. 29.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Qiwi

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 109,000 kiosks and 43,000 terminals that run its proprietary software.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Qiwi (QIWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Qiwi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiwi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.