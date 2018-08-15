Q4 2018 EPS Estimates for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (WWW)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) – Stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their Q4 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the textile maker will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.59. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Hold” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The textile maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $566.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.24 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Argus raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.27.

Shares of Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $38.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.98. Wolverine World Wide has a 12-month low of $25.25 and a 12-month high of $38.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,103,559 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $455,613,000 after purchasing an additional 664,587 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,235,801 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $93,515,000 after purchasing an additional 45,150 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,605,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $75,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,854 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,378,945 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,945,000 after purchasing an additional 22,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,245,486 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,306,000 after purchasing an additional 58,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William K. Gerber sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.17, for a total value of $37,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael D. Stornant sold 38,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total transaction of $1,230,763.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 1st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 28th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.51%.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, Wolverine Heritage Group, and Wolverine Multi-Brand Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; children's footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

