Q4 2018 EPS Estimates for CES Energy Solutions Corp (CEU) Cut by Cormark

CES Energy Solutions Corp (TSE:CEU) – Stock analysts at Cormark cut their Q4 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of CES Energy Solutions in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 13th. Cormark analyst J. Zhang now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.07. Cormark also issued estimates for CES Energy Solutions’ Q1 2019 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$8.00 to C$7.25 in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$8.20 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CES Energy Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.16.

Shares of CES Energy Solutions stock opened at C$4.68 on Wednesday. CES Energy Solutions has a 1-year low of C$4.27 and a 1-year high of C$7.34.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 30th. This is a boost from CES Energy Solutions’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00.

In related news, insider Kenneth Earl Zinger acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.68 per share, with a total value of C$46,800.00. Also, Director Kenneth Dale Zandee sold 8,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.54, for a total transaction of C$47,389.16. In the last three months, insiders have bought 15,331 shares of company stock worth $71,484 and have sold 29,102 shares worth $148,705.

CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. The company provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

