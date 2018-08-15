Q3 2019 Earnings Forecast for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc Issued By Wedbush (FENC)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, August 14th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ FY2019 earnings at $3.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Get Fennec Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FENC. ValuEngine raised Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

FENC opened at $10.42 on Wednesday. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $14.99. The stock has a market cap of $188.13 million, a P/E ratio of -22.17 and a beta of -0.36.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04).

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 945,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,865,000 after purchasing an additional 72,000 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 55,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,795,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. acquired a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. 40.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.