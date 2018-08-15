Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Viper Energy Partners LP Decreased by SunTrust Banks (VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for Viper Energy Partners in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 9th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.37. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $75.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.06 million. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 88.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 106.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on VNOM. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. ValuEngine raised Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Viper Energy Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.69.

Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $38.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74 and a beta of 0.90. Viper Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $15.68 and a 12 month high of $38.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 23.74 and a quick ratio of 23.74.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 259.5% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 130,749 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,322,000 after buying an additional 6,017 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 27,596 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 6,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.75% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 224.30%.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company holds mineral interests covering an area of approximately 43,843 net acres in the Permian Basin, West Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves consisted of 38,246 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

