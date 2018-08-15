Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources Lifted by Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Investment analysts at Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upped their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 9th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group analyst M. Mcallister now expects that the oil and gas development company will earn $2.66 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.02. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ FY2018 earnings at $7.58 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $2.61 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $9.88 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.78 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $11.37 EPS.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 12.23%.

PXD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Friday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $225.00 price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Mizuho began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $259.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.11.

Shares of PXD opened at $183.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.88. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $125.46 and a 52 week high of $213.40.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 23.5% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.7% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,640 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. XR Securities LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,036,000. Mobius Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,152,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 135.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 594,792 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $102,174,000 after purchasing an additional 342,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.63, for a total value of $2,126,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 566,894 shares in the company, valued at $120,538,671.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.13, for a total value of $38,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,698.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,403 shares of company stock worth $3,054,661 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

