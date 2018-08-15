Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Physicians Realty Trust Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group (DOC)

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Okusanya now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.27. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q2 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.22). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.76% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $106.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on DOC. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.93.

Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $16.83 on Tuesday. Physicians Realty Trust has a one year low of $14.13 and a one year high of $19.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 2nd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.46%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 4,122.8% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 7,957 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,000. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $198,000. Institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

