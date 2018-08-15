Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Obseva SA (OBSV) Increased by Analyst

Obseva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for Obseva in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Amin now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.56). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Obseva’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($2.01) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.93) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.07) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.00) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.25) EPS.

Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright set a $28.00 price target on shares of Obseva and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Obseva from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Obseva from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Obseva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Obseva in a research note on Monday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.86.

OBSV opened at $13.00 on Monday. Obseva has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $20.35. The firm has a market cap of $546.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 2.13.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OBSV. Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Obseva by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 745,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,053,000 after purchasing an additional 197,500 shares in the last quarter. VHCP Management II LLC boosted its stake in shares of Obseva by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. VHCP Management II LLC now owns 2,143,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,920,000 after purchasing an additional 155,000 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Obseva by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 21,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 6,202 shares in the last quarter. Sofinnova Ventures Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Obseva in the 1st quarter valued at $64,096,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Obseva by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,508,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,845,000 after purchasing an additional 508,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

About Obseva

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy disorders. It is developing OBE2109, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to enhance clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing in vitro fertilization; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a, or PGF2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of gestational age.

