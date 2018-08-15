Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) Reduced by Piper Jaffray Companies

Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) – Stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies cut their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mercadolibre in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. Olson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.14. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Overweight” rating and a $376.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Mercadolibre’s FY2018 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.32 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.29 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on MELI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. KeyCorp set a $400.00 price target on shares of Mercadolibre and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $360.00 price target (down previously from $405.00) on shares of Mercadolibre in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $373.00 price target on shares of Mercadolibre in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercadolibre currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $356.92.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $363.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mercadolibre has a one year low of $217.06 and a one year high of $417.91. The company has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 143.68 and a beta of 2.04.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a positive return on equity of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $335.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Meyer Malka purchased 1,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $292.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,846.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,846.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 34,726 shares of company stock valued at $10,451,306 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MELI. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc hosts online commerce platforms in Latin America. It offers MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce service for businesses and individuals to list items and conduct their sales and purchases online in a fixed-price or auction-based format. The company's Marketplace platform enables commerce through online classifieds for motor vehicles, vessels, aircraft, services, and real estate; and Internet users to browse through various products that are listed on its Website and to register with MercadoLibre to list and purchase items and services.

