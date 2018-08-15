Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock (DISCA) Cut by Analyst

DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock (NASDAQ:DISCA) – Equities researchers at Imperial Capital cut their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for shares of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 8th. Imperial Capital analyst D. Miller now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.65. Imperial Capital currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.70 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.21 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on DISCA. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank raised DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.89.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCA opened at $26.42 on Monday. DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock has a 52 week low of $15.99 and a 52 week high of $28.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.45.

DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.18). DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock had a negative net margin of 8.28% and a positive return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion.

In related news, Director John C. Malone acquired 1,407,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.44 per share, for a total transaction of $32,980,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 780,335 shares in the company, valued at $18,291,052.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock by 1,800.6% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 310,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 294,367 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 63,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 221,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after purchasing an additional 114,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 77,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 39,551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through U.S. Networks, International Networks, and Education and Other segments. It owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, Velocity, Discovery Family Channel, Destination America, American Heroes Channel, Discovery Life, The Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

