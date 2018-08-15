Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc Cut by Analyst (AUP)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities lowered their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 13th. Seaport Global Securities analyst V. Bernardino now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.21). Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2018 earnings at ($1.00) EPS.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C($0.04). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 45,241.38% and a negative return on equity of 30.41%. The business had revenue of C$0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$0.07 million.

TSE AUP opened at C$6.97 on Wednesday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of C$5.68 and a 52-week high of C$9.50.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in Canada, the United States, China, and Switzerland. The company is developing voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

