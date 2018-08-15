Q3 2018 Earnings Forecast for Zebra Technologies Issued By William Blair (ZBRA)

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for Zebra Technologies in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 8th. William Blair analyst B. Drab anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.40 for the quarter.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.09 million. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 49.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ZBRA. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $146.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.67.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $164.00 on Monday. Zebra Technologies has a 52 week low of $99.59 and a 52 week high of $167.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.46.

In other Zebra Technologies news, SVP Michael H. Terzich sold 2,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $446,418.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,254,819.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 24,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.15, for a total transaction of $4,065,045.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,092 shares in the company, valued at $51,244,109.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,612 shares of company stock valued at $6,383,486 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 708,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,627,000 after purchasing an additional 56,677 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 132,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,418,000 after purchasing an additional 10,035 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zebra Technologies

With the unparalleled operational visibility Zebra provides, enterprises become as smart and connected as the world we live in. Real-time information – gleaned from visionary solutions including hardware, software and services – gives organizations the competitive edge they need to simplify operations, know more about their businesses and customers, and empower their mobile workers to succeed in today’s data-centric world.

