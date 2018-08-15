Q3 2018 Earnings Forecast for Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RNN) Issued By Seaport Global Securities

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RNN) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities increased their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rexahn Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 8th. Seaport Global Securities analyst V. Bernardino now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.18). Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Rexahn Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2018 earnings at ($0.61) EPS.

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:RNN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03.

RNN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 10th. HC Wainwright set a $20.00 target price on shares of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley set a $8.00 target price on shares of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.69.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:RNN opened at $1.59 on Monday. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $3.19.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rexahn Pharmaceuticals stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RNN) by 61.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,354 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.24% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Rexahn Pharmaceuticals

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes treatments for cancer. The company's clinical stage drug candidates include RX-3117, which is in Phase II a clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory pancreatic cancer and advanced bladder cancer; and Supinoxin that is in Phase II a clinical study to treat patients with metastatic triple negative breast cancer.

