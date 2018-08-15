Q3 2018 Earnings Forecast for Republic Services, Inc. Issued By First Analysis (RSG)

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) – First Analysis boosted their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Republic Services in a report released on Sunday, August 12th. First Analysis analyst C. Greendale now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.83. First Analysis also issued estimates for Republic Services’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.18 EPS.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Argus upgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Republic Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.14.

NYSE RSG opened at $73.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.60. Republic Services has a fifty-two week low of $60.26 and a fifty-two week high of $73.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,949,000. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,460,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,681,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,441,000 after purchasing an additional 909,717 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 5,223.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 752,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,807,000 after purchasing an additional 737,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,456,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,354,817,000 after purchasing an additional 425,547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Donald W. Slager sold 225,734 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total value of $16,483,096.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 378,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,603,239.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 91,334 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total value of $6,671,035.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 378,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,610,799.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 342,768 shares of company stock valued at $24,920,732 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 28th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.79%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

