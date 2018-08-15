Q3 2018 Earnings Forecast for ExOne Co Issued By B. Riley (XONE)

ExOne Co (NASDAQ:XONE) – Investment analysts at B. Riley upped their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for ExOne in a research note issued on Monday, August 13th. B. Riley analyst C. Horn now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.24). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for ExOne’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.96) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $10.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 million. ExOne had a negative net margin of 36.12% and a negative return on equity of 30.11%.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on XONE. ValuEngine raised ExOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of ExOne in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

NASDAQ XONE opened at $7.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.83. ExOne has a 1-year low of $6.16 and a 1-year high of $12.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExOne in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ExOne in the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of ExOne by 146.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 14,568 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of ExOne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of ExOne by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 17,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.48% of the company’s stock.

About ExOne

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides various machines that enable designers and engineers to design and produce industrial prototypes and production parts.

