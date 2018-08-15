Q3 2018 Earnings Forecast for Affimed NV Issued By SunTrust Banks (AFMD)

Affimed NV (NASDAQ:AFMD) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Affimed in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks analyst P. Lawson now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.16). SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Affimed’s FY2018 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). The business had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.54 million. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 74.04% and a negative net margin of 1,723.04%.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AFMD. Zacks Investment Research cut Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Affimed from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Affimed from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

AFMD opened at $1.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $99.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.35. Affimed has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $2.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFMD. NEA Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Affimed by 32.1% during the first quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 5,138,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Affimed by 28.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 319,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 71,545 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LLC acquired a new position in Affimed during the first quarter worth $716,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Affimed during the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in Affimed during the first quarter worth $787,000. 43.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Affimed

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which is in Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

