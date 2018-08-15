Q3 2018 Earnings Estimate for Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) Issued By Leerink Swann

Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) – Investment analysts at Leerink Swann upped their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, August 9th. Leerink Swann analyst A. Fadia now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.43). Leerink Swann currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Swann also issued estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($2.15) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.58 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.28 EPS.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $56.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $40.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.09.

HRTX opened at $39.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.56. Heron Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $14.40 and a fifty-two week high of $42.90.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $17.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.82 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 411.41% and a negative return on equity of 112.35%. Heron Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 103.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.80) earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HRTX. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 397,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,193,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,444,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $399,000. Global X Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $864,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $389,000.

In other Heron Therapeutics news, President Robert Rosen sold 129,469 shares of Heron Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.59, for a total value of $5,125,677.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 132,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,230,195.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Barry D. Quart sold 50,000 shares of Heron Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total transaction of $1,952,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,717,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 440,469 shares of company stock valued at $17,218,958 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing medicines to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

Featured Article: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.