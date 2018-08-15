Q3 2018 Earnings Estimate for Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO) Issued By SunTrust Banks

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Flowers Foods in a report issued on Thursday, August 9th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Chappell now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.28. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Flowers Foods’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Consumer Edge lowered Flowers Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Flowers Foods in a research report on Monday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.80.

FLO opened at $19.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.39. Flowers Foods has a 1 year low of $17.21 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.60.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $941.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Flowers Foods’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 380.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 5,393 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,067,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,228,000 after buying an additional 49,192 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 31,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 15,456 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,589,000. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 55,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 27,048 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery (DSD) and Warehouse Delivery. The DSD segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Wonder, Cobblestone Bread Company, Tastykake, and Dave's Killer Bread brand names.

Featured Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.